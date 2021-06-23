AquaSox Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

June 23, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce the remainder of their 2021 promotional schedule, starting with their "Re-Opening Day" on Tuesday, June 29.

The Frogs' "Re-Opening Week" is packed with promotions, starting with the Mad Money Giveaway on Tuesday, June 29-the first 500 fans through the gate will receive an envelope that contains cold, hard cash.

Friday, July 2 kicks off "Re-Opening Weekend" with the third Funko Friday of the year. This year's Independence Day Celebration starts on Saturday, July 3 with postgame fireworks presented by Judd and Black. The game on Sunday, July 4 continues the celebration with a trucker hat giveaway and a special start time-7:05 p.m.-so fans can enjoy another postgame fireworks show. Both the giveaway and fireworks are presented by IBEW/NECA.

Fan-favorite Bark in the Park returns to Funko Field on Tuesday, July 27; bring your pups to the park for a doubleheader against the Eugene Emeralds at 6:05 p.m.-only one ticket is needed for double the baseball. Due to popular demand, there's a second Bark in the Park on Wednesday, September 15.

The AquaSox don their Conquistadores jerseys from Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1. Each night of Copa Weekend has a giveaway: Friday's game is a Funko giveaway, the first 1,000 fans who attend Saturday, July 31 will get an Evan White Bobblehead, presented by Sound Transit, and the first 1,000 fans at the Sunday game will get AquaSox socks, presented by Althea's Footwear Solutions. As if that isn't enough excitement for one weekend, Saturday also has postgame fireworks, presented by Washington Lottery.

The annual Pink at the Park, presented by Providence, is scheduled for Friday, August 13, coinciding with Funko Friday. Military Appreciation Day, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, and Root Beer Float Day are back on Sunday, August 15.

Don't forget about our weekly promotions! Every Wednesday has Baseball Bingo, where fans have the chance to win prizes simply for watching the game. Each Thursday is a Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light: fans can enjoy $2.50 select concessions all night long! Every Friday home game is Funko Friday, highlighted by unique Funko giveaways each week, and postgame Launch-a-Ball!

Finally, BECU Family Nights are back! Enjoy six-dollar field box tickets on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 14

Wednesday, July 28

Tuesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 25

Tuesday, August 31

Friday, September 3

Saturday, September 18

Sunday, September 19

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.