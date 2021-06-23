Hops Drop First Game to Spokane Indians 6-3

In the first of twelve straight games at home, the Hillsboro Hops fell to the Spokane Indians 6-3. The Hops have extended their longest losing streak in their eight seasons in Hillsboro to seven games.

Conor Grammes got the nod for the Hops and looked sharp over four scoreless innings. The right-hander only gave up two hits, struck out five, while not allowing a walk. Mitchell Kilkenny countered for the Indians and was also scoreless over his first four innings.

The Hops got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth inning. Spencer Brickhouse led off with a single to left field. With one out, Andy Yerzy singled to put two runners on, and a passed ball moved them to second and third base, Nick Dalesandro drove in the game's first run on a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in Brickhouse.

Hillsboro's lead didn't last long as Spokane fired back with five runs in the top of the fifth. Justin Vernia came out in relief for Grammes and tossed a scoreless fifth inning. Vernia immediately got in trouble in the top of the sixth, allowing a single and bunt base hit to start the inning. Dalesandro recorded the first out of the inning on an outstanding throw to catch Hunter Stovall trying to steal third base. Dalesandro's effort was in vain as Vernia allowed a walk and four consecutive hits before being pulled out of the game by Hop's manager Vince Harrison. Kyler Stout got the last two outs of the inning, but the damage was done, and the Indians took the lead 5-1.

The Hops bounced back in the bottom of the sixth with two runs of their own. Cam Coursey led off with a single and Jorge Barrosa followed with a double. Barrosa was a member of the Hops 2019 championship team while still at the Short Season A level. Dominic Canzone brought Coursey into score on a ground ball to second baseman Aaron Schunk. Alexander drove in Barrosa on another ground ball to the right side of the infield to make the score 5-3.

Spokane added a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI (run batted in) triple by Schunk. Hillsboro entered the bottom of the ninth down three runs. Canzone reached first base on an infield single to start the inning. However, the next three outs were recorded by reliever PJ Poulin .

The Hops will look to bounce back tomorrow behind the arm of Ryne Nelson. The game will air on Rip City Radio 620 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

