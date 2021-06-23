Then and Frogs Leadoff with a Shutout, 6-0

June 23, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (25-16) opened the six-game series with a 6-0 shutout win against the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-28).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Starting pitchers Juan Then and Brent Killam kept the game scoreless until the AquaSox finally broke through in the sixth inning, scoring four runs with two outs. Patrick Frick scored the game's first run on a wild pitch. Carter Bins hit a two-run single, scoring when Cade Marlowe hit an RBI single.

The AquaSox tacked on two more runs; Austin Shenton hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and a Jack Larsen doubled in the ninth, driving in Kaden Polcovich. Then picked up the win, throwing five shutout innings, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out six. David Ellingson, Kyle Hill and Benjamin Onyshko also contributed to the shutout.

WRAPPING IT UP

The victory was the second shutout of the season for the AquaSox. Marlowe was 3-for-5, raising his batting average to .316 since being called up from Low-A Modesto last week. Polcovich grounded out in the first inning and then walked on four consecutive plate appearances, scoring twice.

The AquaSox are now 7-0 against the Dust Devils this season after a six-game sweep in Everett back in May. The AquaSox have outscored the Dust Devils 71-16.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game two of the six-game series on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m. Don't miss any of the action! Tune in with Steve Willits on KRKO; the pregame show begins at 6:50. Tonight's pitching matchup will feature RHP Matt Brash (1-2 3.38 ERA) for the AquaSox against RHP Davis Daniel (2-2 2.48 ERA) for the Dust Devils.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.