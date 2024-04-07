Indians Complete Sweep of Canadians with 7-6 Win

The pitching delivered for Spokane the first two nights of the season. It was the offense's turn on Sunday. Kyle Karros finished 4-for-4 and Cole Carrigg drilled a three-run homer- the team's first of the season- as the Indians topped the Canadians, 7-6, in front of 2,006 fans at Avista Stadium for the Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by Great Clips.

TOP PERFORMERS

- Kyle Karros, a fifth round pick of out UCLA last summer, came into the game hitless this season but ended Sunday with a .364 average after collecting a pair of doubles and two RBI against the Canadians.

- Cole Carrigg's three-run opposite field blast in the sixth provided the winning margin after Vancouver rallied for one run in the eighth and two more in the ninth. The 65th overall pick in last year's draft after walked once and stole a pair of bases in the win.

- Parker Kelly reached base four times on three singles and a walk while Jesus Ordonez had a pair of hits and scored a run against the C's.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. VANCOUVER CANADIANS

Friday, April 5th: Chase Dollander couldn't have asked for a better start to his professional career. The right-hander out of Tennessee was utterly dominant on a chilly night in Spokane, striking out eight over five hitless frames as the Indians defeated the Canadians, 4-2, in front of 3,044 fans at Avista Stadium for Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford Spokane, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain.

Saturday, April 6th: The Spokane Indians were dealt a pair of aces to start their 2024 season. Southpaw Sean Sullivan followed up Chase Dollander's dominant Opening Night outing with a 13-strikeout, zero-walk masterpiece as the Indians topped the Canadians, 3-1, on in front of 2,231 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers &

The Indians hit the road for a six-game set in Pasco before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, April 16th to host the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate). The homestand will feature the debut of our King Carl uniforms on Friday, April 19th and the first Yoke's Family Feast Night of the year on Saturday April, 20th.

