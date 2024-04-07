Dust Devils Blown Past by Exploding Whales

April 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils' Kevin Bruggeman at bat

Despite getting a stronger offensive performance from its lineup the Tri-City Dust Devils (0-2) fell for a second straight night to the Eugene Emeralds (2-0) to open the season, in a 7-1 decision Saturday night at PK Park.

Tri-City got in an early hole when the home side, using their alternate Exploding Whales moniker, strung together three runs on four hits in the bottom of the 1st inning off Dust Devils starter Jorge Marcheco (0-1). The righty, who made an outstanding High-A debut last July in Eugene, settled into the game from there and held the Exploding Whales off the board for the next three innings.

The visitors, shut out and held to two hits Friday night, got their offense going in the top of the 3rd, getting on the board via back-to-back doubles on consecutive pitches from 2B Caleb Ketchup and C Ronaldo Flores. Ketchup slashed a liner down the right field line, scoring easily when Flores pulled a shot down the left field line to make it a 3-1 game.

Eugene added a run in the bottom of the 5th, knocking Marcheco out of the game after 4.2 innings. Marcheco gave up four runs on six hits, striking out five and walking none in his first start of 2024. The bullpen then kept the Exploding Whales off the scoreboard through the 7th inning, when righty Roman Phansalkar worked his way out of trouble by striking out three to get out of a bases loaded jam.

Eugene again loaded the bases in the bottom of the 8th, and Tri-City's luck ran out when a bases-clearing double ended up putting the game out of reach. Exploding Whales reliever Nick Sinacola (1-0), who threw three scoreless innings of relief, received credit for the win.

The Dust Devils had five hits on the night, with 3B Ben Gobbel going 2 for 4 for the team's first multi-hit game of the season. DH Alberto Rios added an infield single in the 5th, his first base knock at the High-A level.

Tri-City will look to salvage the final game of their season-opening three-game series with Eugene at 6:05 p.m. Sunday night at PK Park. Right-hander Walbert Ureña (#12 MLB Pipeline Angels prospect, 4-7 with a 5.66 ERA in 2023) is scheduled to make his Dust Devils debut, with righty Manuel Mercedes (3-6, 3.64 ERA at Single-A San Jose in 2023) countering for the Emeralds.

Broadcast coverage will begin with the pregame show at 5:45 p.m., both here and on the MiLB app.

After the series Tri-City will head back to Pasco for their 2024 home opener on Tuesday, April 9, against the Spokane Indians at Gesa Stadium. Postgame fireworks will light the night sky, thanks to CO-Energy, and the first 500 fans will receive a magnet schedule thanks to Tri-Cities Community Health.

Tickets for the Spokane series, including the first Rooster Tails game of 2024 on Saturday, April 13, are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

