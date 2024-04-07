Peña Shines with Four Hits in 14-Inning Marathon Win

April 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - In the second game of the series against the Everett AquaSox, the Hillsboro Hops refused to lose. The Hops went 7-for-30 with runners in scoring position, but proved that just one swing of the bat could change the game.

Cole Percival only allowed one hit in the first, getting all three outs on balls put in play. In the bottom of the first Micheal Morales, the Mariner's #13 prospect (MLB.com), allowed two two-out hits, but the Hops could not capitalize, leaving two runners in scoring position.

Everett had a lead-off hit, which would eventually score from a Collin Davis ground ball RBI single. Percival got out of the inning only allowing one run on the two hits.

In the top of five, Percival started the inning with his second strikeout of the night. Alex Sanchez for the AquaSox singled, and stole two bases. Sanchez was driven in by a single to left field, putting Everett up 2-0. The AquaSox stole three bases in the inning.

Percival ended his night allowing five hits and two earned runs, racking up four strikeouts through five innings. Avery Short came in for the top of the sixth, getting the first two batters out but hitting Bill Knight, letting him on base where he stole second. Short then allowed a walk, where a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position. Rallying to get the third out, Short got the Everett batter to pop out, keeping the score within reaching distance.

Holden Laws took over toeing the rubber for the AquaSox, allowing a leadoff walk to Christian Cerda. Cerda advanced to second on a wild pitch. Keeping the momentum, Kevin Sim reached base on a throwing error by Everett's third baseman, advancing to second on the play, while Cerda went to third. With runners in scoring position, a sacrifice fly would account for the second out. Sim attempted to run to third on the play, getting out in a pickle, and discounting the run scored by Cerda. The Hops remained scoreless through six.

After five stolen bases from Everett base runners, Cerda threw out a runner stealing second. Manny Peña made a stellar backhanded play at second for the second out of the inning. The AquaSox grounded out for the third out, allowing Short to face the minimum for the inning.

After a line out to start the inning Everett pulled Laws, who pitched four outs. Shaddon Peavyhouse took over. Peavyhouse allowed two straight walks, and then a right field single. With the bases loaded, Peavyhouse was replaced by Jason Ruffcorn. A fielder's choice from Jack Hurley, Diamondbacks #13 prospect (MLB.com) gave the Hops their first run of the game. With runners on first and third, the tying run scored on an infield single to the shortstop. A ground out ended the inning for Hillsboro.

Peniel Otano took over for Short as the closer in the top of the ninth. A bunt single for the AquaSox and an error by Cerda allowed the runner on second. A groundout put the runner on third but got the second out. Otano managed to get out of it, leaving the runner in scoring position.

LuJames Groover started the bottom of the ninth off with a lead off walk. The next two batters would fail to reach base, resulting in a runner on first with two outs. Another walk would put two runners on, but the inning ended in a line drive to the shortstop, sending the game into extras.

Armando Vasquez took over going into the tenth, starting with a runner on second due to the recent extra-inning rule change. A past ball put the ghost runner on third before the batter could even finish the at-bat. The run scored after the batter singled, putting Everett up 3-2.

A fielder's choice resulted in the first out of the inning, leaving a runner on first. Peña, for his second double of the game, put two runners in scoring position with one out. Pintar hit an RBI single right out of the infield, where both runners tried to score. Peña was ruled out, tying the ball game up with two outs. The Hops could do nothing more, and the game was sent to the eleventh inning.

The top of the 11th had the AquaSox ready to take the lead, but Junior Cerda dominated on the mound, leaving the bases loaded. A lengthy rain delay put the game on pause before Hillsboro could take their shot at taking a lead. Finally after the 50-minute delay, a strikeout started the inning. Hillsboro could not get anything across, failing to score in the inning.

For the first time since the 2017 season, the Hops go into the 12th inning. The ghost runner for Everett scored due to a bunt single from the lead off batter. A pair of hits would put the AquaSox up 6-3 going into the bottom of the inning.

Down by three runs, Gavin Logan made things exciting with a 2-RBI double to right field, putting Hillsboro within one. Peña came in clutch, with his third extra base hit of the night, a triple to right field to tie up the ball game. Once again in a scenario that seems to be the theme of this game, the Hops could not get across any more runs, leaving the game tied 6-6 going into the 13th inning.

Everett took a one run lead once again, giving Hillsboro another walk-off opportunity going into the bottom of the inning. Juan Corniel singled to score the ghost runner, tying the game up. A hit by pitch put runners on first and second with no outs. With the bases loaded the Hops could not get a run across, sending the game into the 14th.

Keeping the AquaSox scoreless, Manny Peña proved he was undoubtedly the player of the game. One swing of the bat in the bottom of the 14th inning scored the ghost runner, giving the Hops the walk-off win 8-7.

Peña finsihed the game going 4-for-6, with four extra-base hits.

The Hops and AquaSox play the final game of the series tomorrow, April 7 at 1:05 pm. The pregame show will start at 12:50 pm on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

