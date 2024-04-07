Hops Radio to Air on Alternate Stream

April 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Because of a conflict with the Portland Trail Blazers, on Sunday, April 7th, the Hillsboro Hops will NOT air on their flagship radio station (Rip City Radio 620AM), nor on their regular online stream.

Instead it will only air here:

https://www.iheart.com/live/7052?cmp=ios_share&sc=ios_social_share&prúlse

This will happen just three other times this year, all on the upcoming road trip to Vancouver: Tuesday 4/9, Thursday 4/11 and Sunday 4/14. The other 128 Hops games will all air as normal on Rip City Radio 620AM and RipCityRadio.com.

The Sunday 4/7 Hops online TV broadcast will air as normal on milb.tv and the Bally Sports app.

