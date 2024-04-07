Hops Outlast AquaSox in 14 Inning Marathon

HILLSBORO, OR: Hillsboro's Manny Peña's single in the bottom of the 14th inning scored Gavin Logan from second base to secure a series-tying win for the Hops over the AquaSox before a crowd of 1,407 at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The game was tied at 2-2 after nine innings. Each side traded runs in their respective halves of the 10th. Everett seemingly put the game on ice with a three-run 12th inning that featured RBI singles from Ben Williamson and Bill Knight, which gave the AquaSox a 6-3 lead.

But back came the Hops in the bottom of the 12th. Catcher Gavin Logan, who had come on defensively in the 11th inning, delivered a two-run double to right that scored Christian Cerda and Kevin Sim. It was Logan's first at-bat of the season. Peña followed with a triple to score Logan which tied the score at 6-6.

In the top of the 13th inning, the AquaSox went back out in front 7-6 on a two-out RBI single from Ben Williamson that scored Axel Sanchez. Unfortunately for Everett, the lead was short-lived. AquaSox left-hander Blake Townsend (0-1) made his season debut in the bottom of the 13th Hillsboro's Juan Corniel lined his first pitch to center scoring automatic runner José Fernandez to deadlock the game at 7-7.

AquaSox starting pitcher Michael Morales pitched well. He went five shutout innings and scattered six hits. He walked one and struck out three while throwing 64 pitches.

The AquaSox finished with 14 hits. Brock Rodden and Ben Williamson led the way with three hits apiece. Rodden finished 3-for-7 with a run scored, a stolen base and three RBI.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Lefty Brandyn Garcia will make his first professional start in the series finale on Sunday as the Sox try to win the series. Garcia was the Mariners' 11th-round pick in 2023 out of Texas A&M. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM with the Tulalip Resort Casino Pre-Game Show starting at 12:50. AM. The game can be heard on KXA 1520 AM or 101.1 FM. AquaSox Opening Night at Funko Field is slated for Tuesday, April 9 against the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 pm.

