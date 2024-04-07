Ninth-Inning Comeback Not Enough for Sox

HILLSBORO, OR: The AquaSox dropped the series finale in Hillsboro on Sunday, 4-3, Making his first professional start, Brandyn Garcia worked a scoreless first inning before allowing three runs in the second inning to give the Hillsboro Hops an early 3-0 lead.

In the third inning, Designated Hitter Jared Sundstrom continued his hot streak to begin the season, crushing a solo home run to the left-field bullpen, cutting the Hillsboro lead to two runs. Sundstrom, who was drafted by the Mariners in the 10th round in 2023 out of UC-Santa Barbara, currently leads the team with a .429 average and a 1.457 OPS.

The score remained 3-1 until the ninth inning, where Everett loaded the bases with one out. RJ Schreck hit a deep fly ball off of Peniel Otano to right center field, allowing Victor Labrada to score. However, an errant throw by second baseman Manuel Pena allowed Rodden to score from second base, tying the game 3-3.

Unfortunately, Everett wasn't able to maintain the momentum for long. Jack Hurley led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double for the Hops. Ahead in the count 2-1, Kevin Sim hit a soft liner that got down allowing the game-winning run to score easily from second base.

The Sox once again received some solid pitching out of the bullpen. Jimmy Kingsbury, who threw a scoreless fifth inning in relief of Garcia. Kingsbury now has four strikeouts in only 2.1 innings pitched this season. Juan Burgos then contributed three scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while tallying a pair of strikeouts in his first appearance of the year.

Overall Everett hit .375 in the three-game series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The greatest holiday in all of sports, Opening Day at Funko Field is just around the corner as the AquaSox are set to begin the 40th season of professional baseball in Everett on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:05 p.m. Come celebrate the return of spring to Snohomish County as the AquaSox hosts the Eugene Emeralds, in the start of a six-game series at the ballpark. The ballpark gates open at 6:00 p.m. (MVP Club Members get in at 5:30).

