Indians Add Fireworks to Storybook Princess Night Tonight

August 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





Join us for the start of our final homestand of the season SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are starting things off with a bang for their last homestand of the regular season! Due to popular demand, the Indians have added a spectacular post-game Fireworks Show to tonight's Storybook Princess Night presented by 4 News Now, The BIG 99.9 Coyote Country, and Family Guide. Avista Stadium is home to some of the best Fireworks Shows of the summer and the Spokane Indians Front Office is happy to add another one for the enjoyment of the best fans in the Northwest League.

Fireworks are a great addition to a night that has become a ballpark favorite in recent years, Storybook Princess Night. Join us as Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princes and princesses from your favorite fairytales. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite prince and princess costumes and to take pictures with all the storybook characters, such as Belle, Anne, Elsa, and many more!

For tickets to tonight's game, simply click on the picture below! Or you can call the Spokane Indians TIcket Office at (509) 343-OTTO (6886).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.