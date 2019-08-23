C's Shutout in Tri-City Striking out 17 Times

August 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





PASCO, Wa - Despite six strong innings from Alex Nolan who allowed one unearned run, Vancouver's offense has the spotlight on them after striking out 17 times en route to a 2-0 shutout loss to Tri-City on Thursday night out at Gesa Stadium. The loss moves Vancouver three back of the Dust Devils and five full games back of Spokane in the North Division.

Ethan Elliott struck out seven over his four innings allowing just a lone hit to Jesus Lopez before giving way to the Dust Devils bullpen. Jake Sims loaded the bases in the top of the sixth as Vancouver had three chances to score but both Trevor Schwecke and Jesus Lopez struck out before Sims got McGregory Contreras to ground out to end the threat.

The Canadians struck out 40 times in the three game series and now head back to Vancouver to host the Northwest League's top offense as Salem-Keizer visits Nat Bailey Stadium starting Friday at 7:05pm.

Tickets are available at www.canadiansbaseball.com, by calling 604.872.5232 or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.