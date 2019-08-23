Volcanoes Cap Season Series with a 6-4 Comeback Win over Boise

In the bottom of the third, after Boise took a 4-1 lead, Brandon Martorano hits an RBI single to left center field that scores Yorlis Rodriguez and cuts the deficit to 4-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jairo Pomares hits an RBI single into right field that scores Jeff Houghtby and makes it a one-run game.

Two batters later, Canario hits a double off the left field wall that scores Rodriguez and gives the Volcanoes back the lead 5-4.

The next batter, Martorano, grounds outs to first base which allows Canario to score and make to 6-4 Volcanoes.

The Volcanoes will travel to Canada to play the first of a four-game series against the Vancouver Canadians as Jasier Herrera will take the mound against Gabriel Ponce.

