Late Offensive Surge from Volcanoes Hand Hawks 6-5 Loss

BOISE, ID - In the final game of the series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants), the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) dropped it 6-5 with a four-run inning from the Volcanoes.

With a runner at second base in the bottom of the first, Salem-Keizer jumped ahead. Armani Smith struck out swinging but when the throw from the Hawks catcher was missed on the catch to first base, Alex Canario came around to score and gave the Volcanoes a 1-0 advantage.

Boise responded with a big inning where four runs came across for them. After Trevor Boone was hit by a pitch, and Robert Metz doubled, Nic Motley tied the game with an RBI-single on a grounder to left field. With runners at first and third, Joe Aeilts then launched a sacrifice fly into left field that gave the Hawks the lead at 2-1. With two runners still on base, LJ Hatch ripped a ball towards left field, scoring both runners and giving the Hawks a 4-1 lead.

Salem-Keizer tacked on a run in the third off an RBI-single into left field that put the Volcanoes within two.

The middle innings remained scoreless for both squads but the bottom of the seventh was when the Volcanoes heated up. Four runs came off of five straight hits and an RBI-groundout from Martorano that jumped them ahead 6-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Daniel Cope tenaciously battled and sent a line drive into center field to score Vladimir Dilone to put the Hawks within one, but then a strikeout sealed it for the Volcanoes victory.

The Hawks will travel to Tri-City for the first of a four-game series Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. PT with Luke Chevalier projected to start for the Hawks.

