Indianapolis Indians Named Ballpark Digest Team of the Year

August 31, 2018 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Ballpark Digest announced today the Indianapolis Indians are its 2018 Team of the Year. The online publication states "few teams achieve success as consistently as the Indianapolis Indians, who deliver a quality product in a competitive market on a continual basis." Ballpark Digest chose the Indians for its focus on fans, its ballpark and its strong support from the central Indiana community.

"It's exciting for us an organization, for our staff and our fans," said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "It's something that we'll really carry with pride throughout the offseason."

The Tribe have either led Minor League Baseball in attendance or set franchise attendance records in each of the past five seasons. They are still in the hunt to lead MiLB in attendance for a third straight year with strong crowds for their last two home games tonight (Friday, August 31) and tomorrow night (Saturday, September 1).

Earlier this week, the organization announced a record donation of $49,304.30 through its specialty jersey auctions from throughout the 2018 season. The team wore seven different themed jerseys with proceeds going to six different nonprofit organizations.

"We genuinely care about our fans, and really with every decision we make the fans come to the forefront," said Lewandowski. "Whatever that might be, we want to make sure that the fans stay top-of-mind with everything that we do."

The last weekend of the regular season includes back-to-back fireworks displays on Friday, August 31 and Saturday, September 1.

As a thank you to fans, anyone who purchases tickets to tonight's game (Friday, August 31) using the promo code "concert" will be entered to win a set of Beats headphones and four tickets to see Maroon 5 on Thursday, Sept. 20 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Saturday, September 1 is Fan Appreciation Night when fans can win an X-Box One, a TV, Indians jerseys, t-shirts and more. All fans who enter the Victory Field gates for that night's game are entered to win prizes.

For tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-2282 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

