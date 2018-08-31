Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Syracuse (7:05 p.m.)

August 31, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Buffalo Bisons (61-73, 5th (-19.0), North) vs. Syracuse Chiefs (60-76, 6th (-21.0), North)

Friday, August 31st, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - NBT Bank Stadium

RHP Brandon Cumpton (2-4, 5.59) vs. RHP Phillips Valdez (5-7, 2.76)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons begin their final series of the 2018 season in Syracuse, taking on the Chiefs at NBT Bank Stadium. The four-game set will occur throughout Labor Day Weekend and conclude on Labor Day with an afternoon matchup.

Last Game: BUF 1, ROC 6

RHP Mike Hauschild surrendered all six Red Wings' runs (five earned) over six innings in the losing efforts. OF Anthony Alford had two hits on the night which included driving in OF Jonathan Davis for the Herd's lone run.

Syracuse Chiefs (9-5)

The Chiefs are one of four teams the Bisons have a winning record against this season and the only team in their division. Of the nine pitchers who started a game against the Chiefs this season, only two are on the Bisons' active roster (RHP Taylor Guerrieri and RHP Sean Reid-Foley).

Today's Starter: RHP Brandon Cumpton

RHP Brandon Cumpton will make his ninth start of the season with the Bisons and twelfth overall appearance. The Bisons 2018 Comeback Player of the Year Award winner tossed 110 pitches over seven innings in his last start on August 26th. The righty gave up all eight Pawtucket runs in the loss.

Roemon Fields

OF Roemon Fields had stolen bases 24 and 25 last night. The speedster is in sole possession of second place in the Modern Era with 70 swiped bags. He trails OF David Roberts by only 27 (97SB). Fields, like Roberts, had two stolen bases in a handful of games with Buffalo in their first tastes of Triple-A. Fields also holds the record for most stolen bases in a single-season in the Modern Era with 43 (2017).

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford had his 20th multi-hit game on Thursday. The outfielder also stole his 17th base of the season. Alford has at least 17 swiped bags in each of his last four seasons in the minor leagues.

Justin Shafer

RHP Justin Shafer pitch two-thirds of an inning in his first appearance since being optioned by Toronto. The right-hander made three appearances with the big club (5.0 IP) and gave up one hit, three walks and two strikeouts. Shafer held batters to a .197 AVG prior to his promotion.

Bisons' Bits

C Danny Jansen was recognized as an International League postseason All-Star on Tuesday. It is another in a long list of honors for the back stop in 2018 that includes being named an IL mid-season All-Star, and also playing for Team USA in the 2018 MLB Futures Game.

Roster Moves

The Herd has made 250 total roster moves in 2018, with 73 different players appearing in a game for Buffalo as well. The team has tied their record for most players in a season during the Blue Jays affiliation, which was set in 2014, while establishing a new high for transactions in a single season. The Bisons made 239 roster moves in 2014.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (60-73) was swept by the Baltimore Orioles after losing 10-5 on Wednesday night. RHP Danny Barnes took the loss in 0.2IP, surrendering a pair of runs. The Blue Jays belted three home runs, including 2B Devon Travis' 11th of the season in the loss. The Jays will send RHP Aaron Sanchez to the mound tonight in the opening game of a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami. Toronto will return home on Monday after the conclusion of their six-game road trip.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.