SWB Game Notes

PAWTUCKET RED SOX (65-70) vs. SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (70-64)

RHP Chandler Shepherd (7-9, 3.93) vs. RHP Erik Swanson (2-2, 4.09)

| Game No. 135-of-138 | August 31, 2018 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA |

| First Pitch 7:05 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:35 p.m. |

LAST TIME OUT: Down to their final strike in the bottom of the ninth, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied to score a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Syracuse Chiefs on Thursday night at PNC Field. It was the second straight night in which the RailRiders won in walk-off fashion over the Chiefs and their ninth walk-off win of the year.

Syracuse jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first when Victor Robles led off the game with a single against Ryan Bollinger and advanced to second on an error. Adrian Sanchez sacrifice bunted him to third, and a sacrifice fly from Jacob Wilson plated Robles to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead. The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when three straight singles against Erick Fedde loaded the bases with no outs. Quintin Berry then chopped into a double play to plate Ryan McBroom and tie the game at 1-1.

Ryan Bollinger was strong on the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, making his first start with the club since April 29. He exited the game with runners on the corners and no outs in the top of the seventh, but a run came home on a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play to place the Chiefs on top 2-1. In the bottom of the ninth Gio Urshela hit a triple to right center to lead off against Austin Adams. After Mike Ford struck out and Rey Navarro grounded out to second, Urshela remained at third base with the tying run. McBroom served a 2-2 pitch off the end of the bat into left field to plate the tying run. A wild pitch from Adams advanced McBroom to second, then Zack Zehner was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second for Devyn Bolasky. On a 1-0 pitch, Bolasky hit a line drive into center to plate McBroom with the winning run for the RailRiders.

Tarpley (2-2) got the win in relief for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Adams (1-4) took the loss and was handed his first blown save of the season. With the victory, the RailRiders are now tied with the Indianapolis Indians for International League Wild Card with four games remaining in the season.

COMING THROUGH IN THE CLUTCH: The SWB RailRiders walked off with a win Thursday night against the Syracuse Chiefs when OF Devyn Bolasky delivered an RBI single for the 3-2 win. It was the second game-winning hit in a matter of four games for Bolasky who drove in the two deciding runs in the top of the 10th inning Monday @ Lehigh Valley in a 9-8 win.

COMING THROUGH, ACQUIRING CUTCH: The New York Yankees acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for INF Abiatal Avelino and RHP Juan De Paula from the Staten Island Yankees. Since July 24, there have been seven players traded by the Yankees directly off the RailRiders roster: RHP Cody Carroll, LHP Josh Rogers, RHP Billy McKinney, LHP Caleb Frare, INF/OF Tyler Austin, RHP Giovanny Galllegos, and INF Abiatal Avelino. Since the start of the season, there are now 18 players who have appeared in a game for the RailRiders who are no longer part of the Yankees organization: Cody Asche, Tyler Austin, Abiatal Avelino, Daniel Camarena, Cody Carroll, Vince Conde, Cesar Diaz, Brandon Drury, Caleb Frare, Gio Gallegos, David Hale, Erik Kratz, Adam Lind, Billy McKinney, Oliver Perez, Jace Peterson, Josh Rogers. Adam Warren <-- List courtesy of Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT)

RACE TO THE FINISH: The Wild Card race in the International League is heating up as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (70-64) hit the homestretch of the 2018 season. With 4G to go, SWB finds itself tied with the Indianapolis Indians (71-65) for the Wild Card lead and are .0003 percentage points ahead of them as the tiebreaker. The Indians themselves are 1.0 GB of the IL West-leading Columbus Clippers (72-64). It's looking like a four-team race for the final playoff spot with the Norfolk Tides (68-67, 2.5 GB) and Toledo Mud Hens (70-65, 0.5 GB) making a playoff push for the International League Wild Card as well.

AND THEN THERE WAS ONE: With RHP J.P. Feyereisen heading to the Disabled List, the RailRiders have only one player who was on the SWB Opening Day roster and has not been on the DL or played with another team in the Yankees organization -- RHP Raynel Espinal, who is in his first season of Triple-A. RHP Cale Coshow was on the Opening Day roster but was on the DL from July 13-20 and the same can be said for INF Mike Ford who was on the DL from June 8 - July 12 (but player 6G on rehab with SS-A Staten Island).

