Durham Bulls Game Notes - Friday, August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Norfolk Tides (68-67) vs. Durham Bulls (75-59)
LHP John Means (6-4, 3.42) vs. RHP Jake Faria (1-1, 5.63)
The South Division Champion Durham Bulls host the Norfolk Tides for the first of a four-game series tonight, following the conclusion of a rain suspended game on 8/27 at Norfolk. The Bulls and Tides will resume Monday's rain-halted game in the 6th inning with the game tied 1-1. That will start at 5:35 PM ET. The regularly scheduled game will begin no earlier than 7:05 PM ET and also be nine innings. After the conclusion of the first game, Jake Faria is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite left-hander John Means for the Tides. Faria earned his first win with the Bulls this season at Norfolk on 8/26, after tossing 6.0 innings with four strikeouts, allowing one unearned run on two hits.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 31, 2018
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Syracuse (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- LHV Game Notes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Friday, August 31, 2018 - Durham Bulls
- Wong, Poche Highlight 2018 Goodmon Award Recipients - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Announce 2019 Schedule - Rochester Red Wings
- Indianapolis Indians Named Ballpark Digest Team of the Year - Indianapolis Indians
- Governors' Cup Playoffs Preview - IL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Friday, August 31, 2018
- Wong, Poche Highlight 2018 Goodmon Award Recipients
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Thursday, August 30, 2018
- Bulls Clinch I.L. South Division Behind Meadows' Three Homers
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, August 29, 2018