Durham Bulls Game Notes - Friday, August 31, 2018

The South Division Champion Durham Bulls host the Norfolk Tides for the first of a four-game series tonight, following the conclusion of a rain suspended game on 8/27 at Norfolk. The Bulls and Tides will resume Monday's rain-halted game in the 6th inning with the game tied 1-1. That will start at 5:35 PM ET. The regularly scheduled game will begin no earlier than 7:05 PM ET and also be nine innings. After the conclusion of the first game, Jake Faria is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite left-hander John Means for the Tides. Faria earned his first win with the Bulls this season at Norfolk on 8/26, after tossing 6.0 innings with four strikeouts, allowing one unearned run on two hits.

