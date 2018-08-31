Urena Homers as Bisons Fall, 7-4

The Bisons' losing streak reached eight Friday night as the Herd dropped a 7-4 decision to the Syracuse Chiefs at NBT Bank Stadium. Richard Urena homered as part of a three-hit game, but it wasn't enough to overcome seven unanswered runs by Buffalo's IL North division rival.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an RBI-double as well as all but two of Buffalo's hits went for extra bases. However, the Bisons had just four hits with 17 runners in scoring position, leaving six men on base.

It was s string of three doubles over four batters that got the Herd on the scoreboard first in the first inning. After Dwight Smith Jr.'s one-out double to left, Guerrero smoked a line drive double to centerfield to give the Bisons the early lead. Two batters later, Anthony Alford doubled to left as Buffalo took the 2-0 lead.

But from that point on, Chiefs starter Phillips Valdez settled in and their offense got going. Syracuse's right held the Herd scoreless over the next six innings, allowing just four more hits while striking out six batters. His most impressive feat came in his seventh and final inning as he allowed a leadoff triple to Darnell Sweeney, but then retired the next three batters. Roemon Fields grounded out and Dalton Pompey went down swinging. Then when Valdez cleanly fielded Smith Jr.'s comebacker, he pumped his chest having gotten out of the jam.

Syracuse wasted little time pulling ahead of the Bisons with seven unanswered runs. Jacob Wilson singled home Victor Robles three batters into the bottom of the first and Pedro Severino dropped a soft liner into center with two outs to even the score. In the third. Yadiel Hernandez brought home two with a double to center and Bengie Gonzalez doubled the Chiefs advantage to 6-2 wtih a two-run single later in the frame.

The score was 7-2 by the time the Bisons got back on the board against the Chiefs bullpen. Richard Urena clubbed his fifth home run of the season for a two-run shot in the eighth inning. He finished the game 3-4.

The loss for Buffalo went to Brandon Cumpton who allowed all seven Syracuse runs over six innings of work. Just activated off the disabled list, Preston Guilment threw two shutout innings of relief.

