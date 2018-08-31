LHV Game Notes

August 31, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





In the final regular-season series of 2018, the North Division Champion IronPigs (81-55) play the opener of a four-game, road series against the Rochester Red Wings (63-73) at Frontier Field... With a 5-4 win in Pawtucket last night, the Pigs took the rubber match of the three-game set at McCoy Stadium and have started 2-1 on this seven-game, North Division road trip. The Pigs are now 11-8 since their season-high, four-game skid from Aug. 7-10. Over a longer stretch, Lehigh Valley owns a 52-30 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 10.0 games up... The Red Wings -- Minnesota's top affiliate -- won 6-1 last night over Buffalo to sweep a four-game, home series from the Bisons. The four-game winning streak started after the Red Wings fell to a low-water mark of 59-73 on Aug. 27. With a win tonight, Rochester will have a season-high, five game winning streak (won four in a row five times now).

LHP Cole Irvin (13-4, 2.67) will start for LHV against LHP Lewis Thorpe (0-2, 4.91).

First-Pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

