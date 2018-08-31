Back to Back Homers Lift Hens to Victory

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Mud Hens defeat the Columbus Clippers in the first game of the final regular season series.

Willi Castro collected his first Triple A hit in the first inning, followed by a Christin Stewart single, but that was all for the opening frame. Jacob Turner was on the mound for Toledo and found himself in a jam, but escaped unharmed thanks to a double play.

The Mud Hens got on the board in the second inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Pete Kozma that drove in Harold Castro. This proved to be the only scoring of the game until the sixth.

Turner had worked out of several jams, but in the sixth he couldn't do it. Joe Sever grounded into a double play, however Adam Rosales was able to score on the play. The next batter, Yu Chang, singled home Brandon Barnes.

In retaliation, the Mud Hens were able to get Pete Kozma to third base. However, that was it. Hunter Cervenka came out of the Hen Pen in a one run game and tossed a scoreless inning.

Stewart and Chad Huffman went back to back to open up the eighth inning to give the Mud Hens the lead. That gave Johnny Barbato a one run advantage to work with out of the bullpen. He would go two innings to record the save.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens continue the final regular season series against Columbus on Saturday. First pitch from Huntington Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2018 Prospect Watch):

6. OF Christin Stewart: 2-for-3, single, homerun, RBI, walk

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-4, single

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (DL)

10. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-4, single

16. OF Jacob Robson: 0-for-5

20. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (DL)

21. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

22. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

26. OF Mike Gerber: DNP

Hens Notes:

- The Detroit Tigers on Thursday placed IF Jose Iglesias on the 10-day disabled list. In a corresponding move, Detroit recalled IF Dawel Lugo from the Mud Hens. Additionally, IF Willi Castro was transferred to Toledo from Double-A Erie.

- Daz Cameron will suit up in the 2018 Arizona Fall League as a member of the Mesa Solar Sox.

- Chad Huffman and Christin Stewart hit back to back homeruns, which are the first for the Mud Hens since July 15th when Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Harold Castro did it.

- Toledo is now 4-54 when trailing after the seventh inning.

