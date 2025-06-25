Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2025

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever defeat the Seattle Storm 94-86 to move to .500 on the season

Aliyah Boston led the way, dropping a CAREER-HIGH 31 PTS, 8 REB, & 3 AST. Kelsey Mitchell also went off for 26 PTS, 4 REB, & 5 3PM!

