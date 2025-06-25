Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2025
June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever defeat the Seattle Storm 94-86 to move to .500 on the season
Aliyah Boston led the way, dropping a CAREER-HIGH 31 PTS, 8 REB, & 3 AST. Kelsey Mitchell also went off for 26 PTS, 4 REB, & 5 3PM!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2025
- Indiana Spurts out of Halftime Break to Top Storm - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever Bounce Back with Road Win over Seattle Storm - Indiana Fever
- Wings Clamp down on Atlanta - Dallas Wings
- Postgame Notes: Min vs Was (6.24.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Notes: Atlanta Dream 55, Dallas Wings 68 - Atlanta Dream
- Mystics vs. Lynx Postgame Notes - June 24, 2025 - Washington Mystics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever Bounce Back with Road Win over Seattle Storm
- Fever Close out Road Trip in Seattle
- FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Five Indiana Fever Games in 2025
- Indiana Fever Lose on the Road to Las Vegas Aces
- Fever, Aces Set to Meet Sunday in Las Vegas