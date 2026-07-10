Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2026

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







What a WIN for the Indiana Fever The Fever defeat the Mercury, 92-89!

Mitchell and Boston combined for a solid 50 PTS in this win on the road:

Kelsey Mitchell: 29 PTS | 3 3PM | 8 AST | 3 STL Aliyah Boston: 21 PTS | 3 3PM | 9 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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