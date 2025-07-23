Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2025
July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Fever 98-84 in Brooklyn :statue_of_liberty:
Six Liberty players finished in double figures, led by Jonquel Jones with 18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST in her return after nine games!
