Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2025

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeat the Fever 98-84 in Brooklyn :statue_of_liberty:

Six Liberty players finished in double figures, led by Jonquel Jones with 18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST in her return after nine games!

