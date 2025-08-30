Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 29, 2025

Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever defeated the Sparks 76-75

Aliyah Boston & Odyssey Sims paved the way for their team.

Boston had 22 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST & 6 STL (career-high). She became just the second player in Indiana Fever history to record at least 15 PTS, 10 REB, and 5 STL in a single game.

Odyssey Sims contributed 21 PTS, 6 REB & 3 AST!

