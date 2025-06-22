Sports stats

WNBA Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2025

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
VEGAS BOUNCE BACK

The Las Vegas Aces beat the Fever 89-81 to end their 3-game skid! That's 16 consecutive wins over Indiana.

A'ja Wilson delivered 24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, and 2 BLK in the victory!

