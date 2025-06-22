Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2025
June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
VEGAS BOUNCE BACK
The Las Vegas Aces beat the Fever 89-81 to end their 3-game skid! That's 16 consecutive wins over Indiana.
A'ja Wilson delivered 24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, and 2 BLK in the victory!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 22, 2025
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Notes - June 22, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Washington Edges Wings in OT - Dallas Wings
- Sky Fall to Dream in Atlanta, 80-93 - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 93, Chicago Sky 80 - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Lose on the Road to Las Vegas Aces - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever Lose on the Road to Las Vegas Aces
- Fever, Aces Set to Meet Sunday in Las Vegas
- Eight Indiana Fever Players Lead Way in WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 Fan First Returns
- Indiana Fever Drop Result at Golden State
- Fever Open Road Trip with First Meeting with Valkyries