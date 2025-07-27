Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025
July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever get the win over Chicago 93-78
Kelsey Mitchell went crazy and dropped 35 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
