Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024
September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
This game was an absolute thriller, the Indiana Fever fought to pull off the 104-100 overtime win after trailing by as many as 16 PTS
Aliyah Boston had a monster performance with 30 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
