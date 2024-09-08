Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

This game was an absolute thriller, the Indiana Fever fought to pull off the 104-100 overtime win after trailing by as many as 16 PTS

Aliyah Boston had a monster performance with 30 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST

