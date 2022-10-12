Idaho Steelheads Single Game Tickets on Sale this Friday

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) has announced that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 regular season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 14th at 11 a.m. on idahosteelheads.com.

The Idaho Steelheads will play 36 home games at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise beginning on Friday, October 28th vs. the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m. Tickets for all Steelheads home games start at just $19 and may be purchased at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online atidahosteelheads.com, or by calling the Steelheads box office at 208-331-TIXS.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

