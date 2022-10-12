ECHL All-Star Jack Doremus Returns for Second Season, Updates Training Camp Roster

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the re-signing of All-Star forward Jack Doremus

Doremus, 25, returns to Tulsa after leading the team with 59 points (29G, 30A) in just 60 games. Doremus also appeared in five AHL games with Rochester in his rookie campaign, tallying an assist during his professional tryout. Doremus was also placed on the ECHL All-Rookie team upon the conclusion of the 2021-22 ECHL campaign, and was awarded Rookie of the Week and Rookie of the Month honors from the league.

Prior to turning pro, the Aspen, CO played for his home-state University of Denver, dressing in 62 games while producing 10 points (4G, 6A) with the powerhouse Pioneers.

The 6'0, 185 lbs. forward played at the top level of junior hockey in the United States, compiling 41 points (22G, 19A) in 112 games with Sioux Falls and Lincoln.

The Oilers current roster now sits as so

KEY: (V) - Veteran, (SD) - San Diego Contracted Player, (ANA) - Anaheim Ducks Contracted Player, (LOAN) - Player Loaned from a non-affiliated team

FORWARDS: Alex Kromm (V), Tyler Poulsen, Jimmy Soper, Eddie Matsushima, Jackson Leef (V), Dylan Sadowy, Michael Farren, Ethan Stewart, Alex Gilmour, Nathan Hugdin, Connor Bramwell and J.C. Campagna

DEFENSEMAN: Jarod Hilderman, Chris Perna, Zane Schartz, Karl Boudrais, Justin Bean, Mike McKee (V), Andrew Jarvis, Alex Pomerville and Eliott St-Pierre

GOALTENDERS: Eric Dop, Daniel Mannella (SD) and Bailey Brkin

Roster changes will be announced at the conclusion of each day if applicable.

The Oilers play two preseason games this week. Starting on the road at the Credit Union of Texas Community Rink in Allen, TX on Wednesday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Tulsa then hosts its first preseason game of the ECHL era, battling the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fans can purchase tickets through the following link. https://www.fevo.com/edp/Tulsa-Oilers-Pre-Season-Game-kzGqSBUs?referrer_hash=XxL8GLxa. Seating is general admission.

