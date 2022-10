ECHL Transactions - October 12

October 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 12, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Greenville:

Daniel Ritter, G

Jacksonville:

Jake Pappalardo, F

Kalamazoo:

Michael Klintworth, D/F

Jarrad Vroman, D

Maine:

John DeRoche, D/F

Norfolk:

Kristian Stead, G

Reading:

Mathieu Cloutier, F

Adam Eby, D

Jimmy Lodge, F

Worcester:

Alec Calvaruso, G

Chris Peters, F

Derek Osik, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Luke Keenan, F

Jake Witkowski, F

Roshen Jaswal, D

Worcester:

Austin Cain, G

Michael Stiliadis, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Emmett Sproule, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Florida:

Add Oliver Chau, F added to training camp roster

Add Kobe Roth, F added to training camp roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Boudrias, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Point, G assigned by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Ethan Cap, D added to training camp roster

Add Ayden MacDonald, F added to training camp roster

Idaho:

Add Cory Thomas, D added to training camp roster

Add Nicholas Canade, D added to training camp roster

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Misiak, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Pastujov, F added to training camp roster

Add Remi Poirier, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Owen Headrick, D assigned by Texas

Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F assigned by Texas

Indy:

Add Chad Yetman, F added to training camp roster

Iowa:

Add Patrick Curry, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Maine:

Add Tyler Hinam, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Norfolk:

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F signed contract

Orlando:

Add Jack Dougherty, D signed contract

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Savannah:

Add Will Riedell, D added to training camp roster

Add Darian Skeoch, D assigned by Henderson

Add Brandon Estes, D assigned by Henderson

Tulsa:

Add Jack Doremus, F added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Mannella, G assigned by San Diego

Worcester:

Add Blade Jenkins, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned by Bridgeport

Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.