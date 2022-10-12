Amerks Assign Four to Cyclones

October 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - Beck Warm, Sean Allen, Zach Berzolla, and Josh Passolt have all been assigned to the Cyclones from the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Each player will join the 'Clones in training camp and be available for the team's preseason games slated for Friday and Saturday against Indy.

Forwards: Josh Passolt

Defensemen: Sean Allen, Zach Berzolla

Goaltenders: Beck Warm

Passolt, 26, joined the Cyclones last April for the team's push to the playoffs, appearing in six regular season games and four Kelly Cup Playoff outings. The Hayward, Wisconsin native signed a one-year contract with Rochester during the offseason and showed well in training camp, scoring a goal during the 2022 Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge.

Allen, 24, received a training camp invite from Rochester after signing a contract to return to the Cyclones for the 2022-23 season. The Puslinch, Ontario blue liner dropped the gloves during preseason for the Americans and picked up 17 penalty minutes in two preseason games with Rochester.

Berzolla, 24, inked his second consecutive AHL contract this offseason when he joined the Americans. The 6'2, near 200-pound defenseman was signed by Hartford last season, appearing in eight AHL contests for the Wolf Pack, while spending the bulk of his season in Jacksonville. He logged three goals and 20 points to go along with 50 penalty minutes in 51 ECHL games.

Warm, 23, is already a former AHL All-Star. The second year pro spent his rookie season with AHL-Chicago, helping the Wolves win eight of his 14 starts while picking up two shutouts in the process to go with his 2.74 goals against average and .914 save percentage. Warm joined the Wolves ahead of the 2021-22 season, but only appeared in one game and spent the remainder of his season in Norfolk. With the Admirals, Warm went 7-10-1 over 18 starts. He signed a one-year contract with Rochester in July.

The puck drops on the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 23rd! Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center!

