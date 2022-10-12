Idaho Steelheads Add Four Players to 2022 Training Camp Roster from AHL Texas Stars

October 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the club has added Dawson Barteaux, Jordan Kawaguchi, Owen Headrick, and Rémi Poirer to the training camp roster from the AHL Texas Stars.

Dawson Barteaux (D), 22, was selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract on September 26, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 185lb defenseman recorded two points (1G, 1A) in 25 AHL games with Texas during his rookie campaign in 2020-21. The native of Foxwarren, MB split time in the AHL and ECHL last season tallying 3 points (1G, 2A) with Texas while logging eight assists in 11 games with the Steelheads. Before turning pro, Barteaux spent four full seasons in the WHL from 2016-20 splitting timing with the Regina Pats, Red Deer Rebels, and Winnipeg Ice accumulating 112 points (20G, 92A) in 236 career games. He served as team captain for Red Deer during the 2019-20 season.

Jordan Kawaguchi (F), 25, signed a one-year AHL contract with Texas on August 1, 2022 after tallying 23 points (6G, 17A) as a rookie in 49 AHL games with the Stars last season. The 5-foot-9, 185lb forward signed a one-year, entry level contract with Dallas on March 31, 2021 after his senior season at the University of North Dakota where he ranked third in the NCAA in assists (26) and fourth in points (36) in 28 games. The native of Abbotsford, BC finished his collegiate career with 126 points (40G, 86A) in 136 career games helping the team win two Penrose Cups as NCHC regular-season champions (2019-20, 2020-21), one NCHC Tournament Championship in 2020-21 and made on NCAA Tournament appearance in 2020-21. He was named a finalist for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's player of the year, was named the 2019-20 USCHO Player of the Year, and 2019-20 NCHC Forward of the Year. He also earned NCHC First All-Star Team honors in 2019-20 and 2020-21, in addition to being named to the 2019-20 All-USCHO First Team.

Owen Headrick (D), 25, signed a one-year AHL contract with Texas on August 24, 2022. The 6-foot, 183lb defenseman made his AHL debut on January 22, 2022 with the Syracuse Crunch and appeared in three games for the Crunch during the 2021-22 campaign. The Garden River, ON native tallied 15 points (4G, 11A) in 18 games at the University of Prince Edward Island before signing with the Crunch. In three seasons at UPEI, Headrick totaled 69 points (22G, 47A) in 76 career games and was named to the USports First All-Star Team during the 2019-20 season. He made his pro debut with the Wheeling Nailers in 2018 and appeared in four ECHL games before heading to UPEI. After two seasons at Lake Superior State University from 2015-17 where he registered 27 points (7G, 20A) in 63 career games he played parts of two seasons in the OHL with the Erie Otters from 2017-18 capturing the OHL championship in 2017 logging 54 points (17G, 37A) in 90 games.

Rémi Poirer (G), 21, was selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry level contract on March 10, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 200lb native of Farnham, QC led the QMJHL last season posting 2.24 goals against average and a .919 save percentage appearing in 29 games for the Gatineau Olympiques notching a 17-6-4 record. In four seasons in the QMJHL, all with Gatineau from 2018-22 he appeared in 117 games accumulating a record of 57-45-11, a .904 save percentage, a 3.04 goals against average and seven shutouts.

Find the most up to date training camp roster HERE. Make sure to follow all Steelheads social media accounts for daily updates from camp. For any media requests during training camp please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media/Community Relations Cam McGuire at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com.

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.