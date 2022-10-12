Railers Add Four Players to 2022 Training Camp Roster

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smothermanannounced today that the club has added four players to the training camp roster.

Ken Appleby and Blade Jenkins have been reassigned to Worcester by the New York Iskanders. Trevor Cosgrove and Henrik Tikkanen have been loaned to Worcester from Bridgeport (AHL)

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

