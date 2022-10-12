Americans' Big Second Period Leads to 5-1 Victory Over Tulsa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night by a score of 5-1 at CUTX Community Rink.

Second period goals from Ryan Gagnon (1), Andrew Durham (1), Ben Owen (1), and Justin Young (1), led the way to an Allen victory in their first, and only preseason game of the year.

Hank Crone had a big night for the Americans with a goal and two assists, while Liam Finlay tied Crone with three points, chipping in three assists.

"There were a lot of things that I saw tonight that I really liked," said new Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "It's clear we have a lot to build on. I'm proud of the boys' effort and we have a great group, but now the real work starts."

Anthony D'Aliosio didn't give up a goal, playing just over 30 minutes stopping all 12 shots he faced.

The game highlighted seven Texas residents in the Americans lineup, Hank Crone (Cedar Hill), Hunter Bersani (Allen), Andrew Durham (Richardson), Dalton Skelly (Keller), Ben Owen (Allen), Colton Hargrove (Dallas), and Anthony D'Aliosio (Frisco). The most ever from Texas on any Allen roster.

The Americans open the regular season in nine days against these same Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center. The Americans home opener will be on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder.

Tonight's Three Stars:

1. ALN - Liam Finlay

2. ALN - Hank Crone

3. ALN - Anthony D'Aliosio

