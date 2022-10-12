Admirals Sign Rookie Forward Bertuzzi for 2022-23 Season

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Wednesday that forward Tag Bertuzzi has signed a contract with the club for the upcoming season.

Bertuzzi, 21, will be playing in his first season as a professional in the United States this season. He attended Charlotte Checkers camp before signing with Norfolk on Wednesday.

The Vancouver, BC native spent the 2021-22 season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Flint Firebirds. In 63 games, Bertuzzi corralled 45 points (21g, 24a), as well as nine points in 19 playoff games. In 2020-21, he played with HK Levice in Slovakia, where in 22 games he posted 23 points (7g, 16a). His OHL career began in 2017-18 with the Guelph Storm and finished with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2019-20.

His father, Todd, played 18 NHL seasons with a combined 1,159 games played with the New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, and Calgary Flames. His cousin, Tyler, currently plays for Detroit and is coming off a 62-point season for the Red Wings, which was second best on the team.

In a corresponding move, the Admirals released goaltender Kristian Stead from his professional tryout contact.

The Admirals will kick off the 2022-23 season against the South Carolina Carolina Stingrays on Friday, October 21. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season are ON SALE NOW.

