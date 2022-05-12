Icemen Season Ends with 1-0 Overtime Loss

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Dylan Vander Esche's goal five minutes into overtime lifted the Florida Everblades to a 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. Florida wins the South Division Finals series 4-0.

The Icemen got off to a much better start in game 4 as they need to leave everything on the line. They had a lot of early offensive zone pressure and seemed to have some momentum from playing on home ice. Florida seemed to find their legs later in the period as they started to get some pressure of their own. After 20 minutes of play, the game remained scoreless with shots on goal tied at six apiece.

The second frame featured fast-paced, back-and-forth play as each team generated some pressure and chances, but neither team could find the back of the net.

The third period was much like the second as it was a fast-paced, back and forth one with each team getting some opportunities. The Icemen did control most of the play as they need to win in order to extend the series and their season, but still could not find the back of the net and the game would go to overtime.

The Icemen controlled overtime play right from the start, however, minutes in the Everblades' Dylan Vander Esch scored on a wrist shot just five minutes in on a shot from the left faceoff dot that sealed the win and the series for Florida.

The Icemen's season ends after a record 40-wins and earning their first playoff series victory. The Icemen would like to thank all of their fans, sponsors and all of the residents of the City of Jacksonville for their continued to support.

The Icemen 2022-23 season will open on home ice on Saturday, October 22.

