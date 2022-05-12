May 14th Playoff Ticket Refunds
May 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
Nailers Fans:
All tickets sold for Saturday, May 14th's Kelly Cup Playoff game will be refunded in the way the tickets were purchased.
Please allow a few days for refunds to show.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at
(304) 234-GOAL.
