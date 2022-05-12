Royals Seek Third Straight Win to Clinch Series vs. Growlers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their second round against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 5 of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Final round on Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. EST at Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals lead the series three games to one and can clinch the series and can earn a spot in the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Everglades with a win tonight. This is the fourteenth meeting between the two teams this season where Reading leads the season series with a 8-4-1 record against the Growlers. The Royals conclude their three games in three days on the road before returning back to Reading for Game 6 Saturday, May 14, and Game 7 Monday May 16, if necessary.

Reading defeated Newfoundland in Game 4 of the playoff series, 6-5, Wednesday May 11 at Mary Brown's Centre. Multi-point games from Trevor Gooch (2G's, 1A), Brennan Saulnier (2G), Frank DiChiara (1G, 2A), and Patrick Bajkov (1G, 3A's) provided the Royals back-to-back wins on the road heading into Game 5.

Gooch and Saulnier scored the games opening goals six minutes into the first period. DiChiara earned assists on Gooch and Saulnier's first of two goals in the game to give Reading an early lead, 2-0.

Newfoundland cut the Royals lead in half on Marc Johnstone's first of two points in the game. Johnstone redirected a slapshot from Ben Finklestein past Logan Flodell who saved 30 of 35 shots in his series debut for Reading. Patrick Bajkov put the Royals back up by two goals after scoring off of a Growlers' turnover. Bajkov snapped a shot in the slot past Rylan Parenteau who saved 12 of 15 shots after coming in for relief for Keith Petruzzelli allowed three goals on five shots faced. for a Royals lead after the first period, 3-1.

Orrin Centazzo scored 3:18 into the second period for his first of two goals in the game. The rookie beat Flodell on a rebound and cut Reading's lead to a goal until DiChiara scored minutes later on a one-time blast past Parenteau to put the Royals back up, 5-3. A shorthanded goal from Noel Hoefenmayer brought the Growlers within a goal at the end of two periods.

Gooch and Saulnier scored their second goals of the game to put Reading up, 6-3, with 9:01 remaining in the third period. Newfoundland sparked up a third period comeback with two goals in the final nine minutes of regulation to bring the game within one. Centazzo scored his second goal of the game with 6:10 remaining in regulation before Finklestein snapped a wrist shot past Flodell to bring the Growlers within a goal with 1:06 left in the game.

Reading held off the Growlers late game push to secure the Game 4 victory. Flodell improved his postseason record to 4-2 in net as well as a record of 15-3-0-1 in 19 starts for Reading since being acquired by the Royals in Feburary.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers who are the second seed in the Eastern Conference in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers eliminated the third seeded Trois-Rivières Lions in their Divisional Semifinal round four games to three.

