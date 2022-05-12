ECHL Transactions - May 12
May 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 12, 2022:
Newfoundland:
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Marcus Vela, F assigned by Hershey
Wheeling:
Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
