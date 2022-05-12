ECHL Transactions - May 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 12, 2022:

Newfoundland:

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Marcus Vela, F assigned by Hershey

Wheeling:

Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

