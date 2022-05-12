Growlers Stay Alive with 5-1 Win over Royals in Game 5
May 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fought off elimination in style in Game 5 of the North Division Final as they topped the Reading Royals 5-1 on Thursday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.
Jeremy McKenna opened the scoring for Newfoundland with 30 seconds remaining in an otherwise quiet first period as he one-timed home from the slot with the man advantage to put the Growlers up 1-0 after the first 20 minutes.
Reading notched a power play goal of their own early in the middle frame as Thomas Gooch tapped in from close range past Keith Petruzzelli to level things at 1-1 with 17:38 left in the 2nd.
Orrin Centazzo restored the Growlers lead six minutes later as he roofed a tight angle shot following a great deke and ensuing set-up by Isaac Johnson to make it 2-1 Newfoundland heading into the third period.
Pavel Gogolev provided some insurance for the Growlers six minutes into the third period with a tight angle powerplay snipe to put Newfoundland up 3-1 with 13:29 left to go in the 3rd.
Tyler Boland made it 4-1 just 30 seconds later with a man advantage marker of his own, beating Pat Nagle glove side from the top of the circle.
Gogolev scored a second in similar fashion for good measure to ice the game midway through the third as Newfoundland stay alive with a 5-1 Game 5 victory.
Quick Hits
Ben Finkelstein notched three assists.
Keith Petruzzelli turned away 24 of the shots he faced.
Newfoundland head to Reading for a must win Game 6 vs. the Royals on Saturday night.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - B. Finkelstein
2. NFL - P. Gogolev
3. NFL - N. Hoefenmayer
