Growlers Stay Alive with 5-1 Win over Royals in Game 5

May 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers fought off elimination in style in Game 5 of the North Division Final as they topped the Reading Royals 5-1 on Thursday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Jeremy McKenna opened the scoring for Newfoundland with 30 seconds remaining in an otherwise quiet first period as he one-timed home from the slot with the man advantage to put the Growlers up 1-0 after the first 20 minutes.

Reading notched a power play goal of their own early in the middle frame as Thomas Gooch tapped in from close range past Keith Petruzzelli to level things at 1-1 with 17:38 left in the 2nd.

Orrin Centazzo restored the Growlers lead six minutes later as he roofed a tight angle shot following a great deke and ensuing set-up by Isaac Johnson to make it 2-1 Newfoundland heading into the third period.

Pavel Gogolev provided some insurance for the Growlers six minutes into the third period with a tight angle powerplay snipe to put Newfoundland up 3-1 with 13:29 left to go in the 3rd.

Tyler Boland made it 4-1 just 30 seconds later with a man advantage marker of his own, beating Pat Nagle glove side from the top of the circle.

Gogolev scored a second in similar fashion for good measure to ice the game midway through the third as Newfoundland stay alive with a 5-1 Game 5 victory.

Quick Hits

Ben Finkelstein notched three assists.

Keith Petruzzelli turned away 24 of the shots he faced.

Newfoundland head to Reading for a must win Game 6 vs. the Royals on Saturday night.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Finkelstein

2. NFL - P. Gogolev

3. NFL - N. Hoefenmayer

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.