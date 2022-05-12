ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

May 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Utah's Austin Crossley has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #L-5, Utah at Rapid City, on May 11.

Crossley is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 10:53 of the third period.

Crossley will miss Utah's playoff game vs. Rapid City on May 16.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.