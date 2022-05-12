Gogolev Scores a Pair as Growlers Avoid Elimination by Royals in Game 5

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-1, Thursday, May 12 at Mary Brown's Centre in Game 5 of the Division Final round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. The Growlers staved elimination with a win on home ice as the Royals series lead is now three games to two. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 23 of 28 shots faced while Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli saved 24 of 25 shots faced.

The Growlers outshot the Royals 28 shots to 25 in the game and scored first with 30 seconds remaining in the first period. Jeremy McKenna scored his second goal of the series on a one-timer in the slot that beat Nagle blocker side for Nefoundland's first of three power play goals on five chances in the game. Ben Finklestein and Noel Hoefenmayer earned the helpers on McKenna's third goal of the playoffs for Finklestein's first of three assists in the game while Hoefenmayer earned his first of two assists.

Trailing by a goal after the first period, Reading evened the score on their one power play goal on three chances. Jacob Pritchard skated with the puck across center ice and into the Growlers' zone through four Newfoundland skaters. Pritchard capped off the solo effort with a centering pass to Thomas Ebbing who buried the puck for his third goal of the playoffs, tying the score, 1-1.

Newfoundland answered back minutes later to take the lead for good 8:04 into the second period. Orrin Centazzo scored his third goal in the past two games off of a dangle and dish from Isaac Johnson who collected one of his three assists in the game. Centazzo scored on a one timer from the right face off circle to give the Growlers the lead after two periods, 2-1.

The Growlers extended their lead to a 5-1 score with three goals in the third period. Tyler Boland snapped a shot past Nagle from the slot for his team leading 10th goal of the playoffs 32 seconds after Pavel Gogolev scored his first of two goals in the period. Gogolev scored his first and second goals of the postseason from the right face off circle to put the final touches on a Growlers' elimination game win for the second time in the playoffs.

The Royals lost is just their second on the road against Newfoundland this season as they close out their series up North winning seven of the nine games at the Mary Brown's Centre this season.

The playoff series returns to Reading, Pennsylvania as the Royals continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 6 of the Divisional Final round Saturday, May 14, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

