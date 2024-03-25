IceHogs Weekly: Playoff Push Heating Up

March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs left wing Mike Hardman

Three division games lay ahead for the Rockford IceHogs with the team pushing for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs! Last week, the Hogs split a pair of games on home ice in two thrilling finals. This week, the team hits the road for rivalry matchups against the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals.

Set yourself up for the week ahead with the latest edition of IceHogs Weekly!

4-3 Overtime Win vs. Chicago

4-3 Loss vs. Grand Rapids

Wednesday, Mar. 27 @ Chicago

Friday, Mar. 29 @ Milwaukee

Saturday, Mar. 30 @ Chicago

Numbers to Know

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber set an IceHogs AHL record on Wednesday by winning his eighth straight game.

Cole Guttman now has 11 goals in his last 11 games after scoring twice on Saturday.

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro ranks 15th amongst D-men with 34 points.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Tickets to game on Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Tuesday, Apr. 2: Fiesta Tuesday

Enjoy $2 tacos along with $5 margaritas and $5 select craft beers on our last Fiesta Tuesday of the season with media partner Q98.5!

The Hogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

Saturday, Apr. 6: Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway + Baseball Night + Gift of Hope Night

The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Chicago-based artist and Rockford native Ryan "Stuk One" Lape for the third of this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO with media partners WTVO 17 and FOX 39. Get here early for a chance to meet Ryan and have him sign your hat.

It's also Baseball Night where we celebrate America's pastime and team up with our friends at the Rockford Rivets on some baseball-themed in-game entertainment!

Finally, April 6 is Gift of Hope Night with the IceHogs. This "Organ Donation Awareness" game is dedicated to all the Rockford area donor families and recipients. Gift of Hope Ambassadors will be available to answer organ donation questions and help you say YES to donation!

Tickets to game on Apr. 6 vs. Grand Rapids

Hog Talk: Episode 12 - Austin Strand

Listen on Apple Podcasts

IceHogs defenseman Austin Strand joined the team on a trade earlier in the season, and he's the most recent guest on Hog Talk!

Despite a 4-3 loss to Grand Rapids on Saturday, Rockford has won 10 of its last 12 games and is 13-4-0-0 since the start of February.

Rockford has five third-period comeback wins, including three in the month of March. Last Wednesday, the Hogs scored two goals in the third period to tie the game in regulation before Brett Seney scored the game-winner in overtime. On Saturday, the Hogs tailed 3-1 entering the third and scored two goals to tie the game at 3-3 before Grand Rapids scored with 1:16 left in regulation to claim the final lead.

The Hogs have jumped out to strong starts in the last several weeks. Rockford has scored first in six of its last seven games, and is 25-3-2-1 when scoring the first goal. The Hogs' .855 points percentage when scoring first is the fourth best in the AHL.

Rockford has scored four or more goals in nine of its last 11 games after scoring four or more is just 13 of its first 48 contests. Rockford is 20-0-1-1 when scoring four or more.

The IceHogs are sitting in third place in the Central Division with 65 points. Rockford is eight points behind the second-place Grand Rapids with one game in hand on the Griffins.

Cole Guttman has 11 goals in his last 11 games after scoring twice on Saturday against Grand Rapids. He also has four goals in his last three games with two multi-goal efforts in that span.

Guttman is also riding a five-game point streak (6G, 3A).

Ethan Del Mastro ranks 15th in scoring amongst league defensemen and fourth amongst rookie blueliners with 34 points (7G, 27A).

Isaak Phillips posted his first career multi-goal night with two tallies on Wednesday against Chicago.

Brett Seney leads Rockford with 49 points (20G, 29A) and has four points (2G, 2A) in his last two games.

Rem Pitlick has five assists in his last three games.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber is currently riding an eight-game win streak. His recent run is the longest win streak in IceHogs AHL history, surpassing Jason LaBarbara's mark of seven games set from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25, 2014. Stauber is also unbeaten in his last nine games. The record for the longest IceHogs AHL unbeaten streak is owned by Corey Crawford at 15 games from Nov. 25 to Dec. 27, 2007.

Player Profile

#86 Mike Hardman

Mike Hardman has 18 goals in his third season with the IceHogs. Currently on his second NHL contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, Hardman is is one goal shy of tying his career high at 19 that he set in his rookie year in 2021-22.

Images from this story

