Blue Jackets Recall Forward Tyler Angle from Monsters

March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets added forward Tyler Angle to the club's roster on emergency recall from Cleveland. In 34 appearances for the Monsters this season, Angle tallied 7-8-15 with 20 penalty minutes.

A 5'10", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Niagara Falls, ON, Angle, 23, posted 1-0-1 in two appearances for the Blue Jackets last season, the first action of his NHL career. In 194 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24, Angle registered 40-59-99 with 82 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Angle contributed 61-71-132 with 120 penalty minutes in 228 career OHL appearances for the Windsor Spitfires spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20.

