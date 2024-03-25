Jonatan Berggren Returns to Grand Rapids

March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned right wing Jonatan Berggren to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Berggren appeared in three games with Detroit from March 9-14 during his most recent call up, showing one assist and a minus-five rating. In total, the 2024 AHL All-Star has accumulated six points (2-4-6), two penalty minutes and a minus-one rating in 12 outings with the Red Wings this season. Berggren has been proficient in the AHL, as he is on an active six-game point streak (3-5-8) and leads the roster in points (19-27-46), assists (27) and goals (19) through 43 appearances this season. The prospect also has 22 points (11-11-22) in his last 19 games from Jan. 13-March 4 and 31 points (14-17-31) in his last 27 contests from Dec. 15-March 4. A season ago, the 23-year-old registered seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). Throughout three AHL seasons, Berggren has established 117 points (44-73-117) in 120 appearances. Berggren has also notched 34 points (17-17-34) in 79 NHL games with Detroit.

