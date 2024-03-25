Jonatan Berggren Returns to Grand Rapids
March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned right wing Jonatan Berggren to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Berggren appeared in three games with Detroit from March 9-14 during his most recent call up, showing one assist and a minus-five rating. In total, the 2024 AHL All-Star has accumulated six points (2-4-6), two penalty minutes and a minus-one rating in 12 outings with the Red Wings this season. Berggren has been proficient in the AHL, as he is on an active six-game point streak (3-5-8) and leads the roster in points (19-27-46), assists (27) and goals (19) through 43 appearances this season. The prospect also has 22 points (11-11-22) in his last 19 games from Jan. 13-March 4 and 31 points (14-17-31) in his last 27 contests from Dec. 15-March 4. A season ago, the 23-year-old registered seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). Throughout three AHL seasons, Berggren has established 117 points (44-73-117) in 120 appearances. Berggren has also notched 34 points (17-17-34) in 79 NHL games with Detroit.
Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2024
- Bears Host Bruins, Visit Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Jonatan Berggren Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Alex Stalock to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Weekly: Playoff Push Heating Up - Rockford IceHogs
- Akil Thomas Named AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Ontario's Akil Thomas Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 25th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Weekly Report: March 25, 2024 - Charlotte Checkers
- Josh Doan Recalled by the Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Florida Prospect Ben Steeves Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Win Big Against Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Jonatan Berggren Returns to Grand Rapids
- Sebastian Cossa Ties Franchise Record with 15-Game Point Streak
- Join the Griffins for Winning Wednesday
- Griffins End Four-Game Road Winless Streak With 4-1 Victory Over Manitoba
- Griffins Sign Goaltender Carter Gylander to ATO