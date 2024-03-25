Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Hockey Is for Everyone Weekend

Hockey This Weekend At The Tucson Arena

Series Against The San Diego Gulls

Friday, March 29: Tucson vs. San Diego, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: Tucson vs San Diego, 7:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners return home for a two-game series against the San Diego Gulls looking to continue their home unbeaten streak; currently at 5-0-1-0 at the TCC in the last six games. Tucson is also unbeaten versus the Anaheim Ducks Affiliate this season at 4-0-0-0 with all games coming in one-goal fashion. With ten games left in the regular season, the Roadrunners hold second place in the Pacific Division at 36-21-3-2.

On Friday, March 29, Tucson kicks off Hockey Is For Everyone Weekend presented by Intermountain Centers; including $5 (16 OZ) Draft Beers, Discounted Hot Dogs, and $10 College Night Tickets.

On Saturday, March 30, Hockey Is For Everyone continues presented by Intermountain Centers. Rudy's Texas B-B-Q packs return that includes four tickets and a $25 gift card to Rudy's.

BOTH GAMES FOR HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE WEEKEND INCLUDES SENSORY FREE FAMILY GAMES AND A SENSORY ROOM DURING THE GAME.

For more details and to reserve tickets visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

