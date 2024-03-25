Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Hockey Is for Everyone Weekend
March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Hockey This Weekend At The Tucson Arena
Series Against The San Diego Gulls
Friday, March 29: Tucson vs. San Diego, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 30: Tucson vs San Diego, 7:00 p.m.
The Roadrunners return home for a two-game series against the San Diego Gulls looking to continue their home unbeaten streak; currently at 5-0-1-0 at the TCC in the last six games. Tucson is also unbeaten versus the Anaheim Ducks Affiliate this season at 4-0-0-0 with all games coming in one-goal fashion. With ten games left in the regular season, the Roadrunners hold second place in the Pacific Division at 36-21-3-2.
Friday, March 29: Tucson vs. San Diego, 7:00 p.m.
On Friday, March 29, Tucson kicks off Hockey Is For Everyone Weekend presented by Intermountain Centers; including $5 (16 OZ) Draft Beers, Discounted Hot Dogs, and $10 College Night Tickets.
Saturday, March 30: Tucson vs. San Diego, 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday, March 30, Hockey Is For Everyone continues presented by Intermountain Centers. Rudy's Texas B-B-Q packs return that includes four tickets and a $25 gift card to Rudy's.
BOTH GAMES FOR HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE WEEKEND INCLUDES SENSORY FREE FAMILY GAMES AND A SENSORY ROOM DURING THE GAME.
For more details and to reserve tickets visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2024
- Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Hockey Is for Everyone Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Joins Texas Stars on Amateur Tryout - Texas Stars
- Bears Host Bruins, Visit Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Jonatan Berggren Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Alex Stalock to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Weekly: Playoff Push Heating Up - Rockford IceHogs
- Akil Thomas Named AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Ontario's Akil Thomas Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 25th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Weekly Report: March 25, 2024 - Charlotte Checkers
- Josh Doan Recalled by the Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Florida Prospect Ben Steeves Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Win Big Against Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.