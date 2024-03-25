Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 25th, 2024

March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their seven-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Belleville Senators to conclude their four-game road trip.

The Pack is off today but will return to the ice tomorrow to prepare for a key four-game homestand against Atlantic Division foes.

Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, @ Toronto Marlies (5-1 L): Nic Petan lit the lamp for the first time as a member of the Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon, potting a rebound at 19:44 of the first period. The goal had Hartford ahead through one period of play, a lead that lasted for more than half of the hockey game.

A bad bounce at 13:37 of the middle stanza would even the affair, however, as Josiah Slavin scored his ninth goal of the season. 65 seconds later, Topi Niemelä gave the Marlies the lead for good when he snapped a shot over the glove of Dylan Garand from the slot to make it 2-1 at 14:42.

Despite an early third period push from the Wolf Pack, the Marlies would strike three times to run away with a 5-1 verdict.

Dylan Gambrell stuck at 6:17, as his dump-in attempt took a wild bounce and found the back of the net. Nick Abruzzese struck short-side on the powerplay at 9:49 to make it a 4-1 game, while Alex Steeves went top shelf from the point at 11:56 to extend the lead to 5-1.

Niemelä's goal was his third in as many games against the Wolf Pack in his career and was his second game-winning goal against the Wolf Pack this season. This was also Hartford's sixth consecutive loss in Toronto.

Sunday, March 24th, 2024, @ Belleville Senators (3-1 W): Alex Belzile, Brennan Othmann, and Olof Lindbom led the way as Hartford broke through on Sunday afternoon in Belleville.

Othmann opened the scoring 1:47 into the hockey game, firing a shot from the right-wing wall that goaltender Leevi Merilainen seemed to deny. The puck somehow got through Merilainen, however, giving the Wolf Pack a lead they never lost.

Belzile extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:25 of the hockey game, taking a centering pass from Othmann and snapping his 17th goal of the season by Merilainen.

Lindbom was stellar on the afternoon, collecting his first career AHL victory while making a career-high 37 saves. Lindbom stopped 13 shots in the second period, and 16 in the final frame to push the lead over the finish line.

The lone shot to beat him was a Wyatt Bongiovanni chance from a high-danger area. Bongiovanni's tenth goal of the season came 10:19 into the third period and made it a 2-1 contest at the time.

Belzile restored the two-goal edge 4:55 later, however, scoring his 18th goal of the season and second of the hockey game. Belzile intercepted a pass and had a clean look at Merilainen that was denied. With the goaltender caught out of the net, Belzile collected the loose puck and stuffed home the dagger at 15:14.

The victory snapped the Pack's seven-game losing streak (0-5-1-1) and marked the team's second victory in their last three trips to Belleville.

Quick Hits:

After scoring a goal and an assist on Sunday, Othmann is now up to 44 points (17 g, 27 a) on the season. That ranks him fourth in the AHL in points among rookies.

Belzile's two-goal performance was his third of the season. He also notched a pair of goals on November 22nd against the Providence Bruins and December 22nd against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Defenseman Mac Hollowell picked up the lone assist on Petan's goal in Toronto on Saturday. The assist was the 88th of Hollowell's AHL career and his 100th career AHL point.

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill was stellar on Sunday. The unit went a perfect six-for-six against the Senators, including two huge kills in the final five minutes of regulation time.

Defenseman Nate Knoepke made his Wolf Pack debut on Saturday afternoon in Toronto. He became the 39th player to play a game for the club this season.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, March 27th, 2024, Vs. Charlotte Checkers (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Friday, March 29th, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (7:00 p.m., XL Center, $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs, College Night)

Saturday, March 30th, 2024, Vs. Hershey Bears (7:00 p.m., XL Center, Guns 'N Hoses, Postgame Skate with Wolf Pack Players)

American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2024

