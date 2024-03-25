Florida Prospect Ben Steeves Joins Checkers on PTO

March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Panthers this morning announced that they have agreed to terms with Ben Steeves on a two-year, entry-level contract that begins with the 2024-25 season.

With Steeves' college season over, the 21-year-old forward will now join the Checkers on a professional tryout contract.

The New Hampshire native spent two years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he racked up 62 points (45g, 17a) in 72 games over two seasons. Steeves led the Bulldogs in goals and points both years he was there and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and Honorable Mention All-Star Team as a freshman in 2022-23.

Prior to his college career, Steeves posted 79 points (49g, 30a) in 103 USHL games over three seasons with Lincoln and Sioux City - leading the league in goals and winning a Clark Cup with the Musketeers in 2021-22.

Steeves joins a Checkers team that is coming down the home stretch of the regular season and jockeying for playoff position. Charlotte has three more games on this current road trip, which resumes Wednesday in Hartford.

