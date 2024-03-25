Wranglers Win Big Against Gulls

March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

California dreaming.

The Wranglers' offence came alive in San Diego, defeating the Gulls 8-4 at Pechanga Arena on Sunday night.

Mitch McLain registered a hat-trick, Ilya Solovyov scored twice, Jakob Pelletier notched a goal and added two helpers and Jeremie Poirier scored his second goal of the season for Calgary.

Adam Klapka recorded the "Gordie How Hat-Trick" with a goal (EN), an assist and a fight on Sunday.

Oscar Dansk (11-9-3-0) turned aside 15 shots to pick up the win between the pipes.

The scoring came early and often in the first period.

San Diego got on the board first when Glenn Gawdin lit the lamp at the 6:53 mark. 1-0 Gulls.

However, McLain answered back at 8:05 when he picked up the puck at the side of the net and swatted it past the pad of Tomas Suchanek. 1-1.

Less than a minute later at 9:03, Solovyov took a pass from Pelletier and walked down low, wrapping around behind the net and sliding the puck across the line. 2-1.

Gawdin responded for the Gulls just 37-seconds later to tie the game.

2-2 at the break.

The Wranglers came out firing in the second period.

At the 7:12 mark, McLain picked off a clearing attempt by Suchanek and hammered the puck into the open net. 3-2.

Later, at 17:19, McLain completed his hat-trick when he roofed a shot over the Gulls netminder to extend the Wranglers' lead. 4-2.

Solovyov capped off the period with his second goal of the game, blasting a shot from the blueline that tickled the twine.

5-2 after 40 minutes.

The Gulls would strike back 38-seconds into the third period, as Gawdin completed his hat-trick to make it 5-3.

Calgary responded at 1:29, as Pelletier picked up the puck behind the Gulls net and sent it towards the goal, which found its way through the pads of Calle Clang, who came into the game in relief to start the period. 6-3.

Frustration boiled over for the Gulls and Nick Wolff challenged Klapka to a fight, as the two squared off for a quick scrap.

Calgary had a 5-on-3 at 7:04 and Poirier sent a bomb from the blueline that beat Clang to add to the lead. 7-3.

San Diego answered back at 11:15 with the ninth goal of the season from Nathan Gaucher to make it 7-4, but with the net empty in the Gulls end at 17:47, Klapka slid the puck in to seal the deal for the Wranglers. 8-4.

