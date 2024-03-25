Josh Doan Recalled by the Arizona Coyotes

March 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, ARIZONA -Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Josh Doan from the Tucson Roadrunners. Doan will make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Mullett Arena.

The 2024 AHL All-Star has had a phenomenal first full pro season after joining the Roadrunners last March after completing college at Arizona State University. This season he has tallied 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points; which leads not only the Roadrunners in goals, but goals from a rookie as well in the AHL. Doan also has 10 power-play goals (first amongst rookies in the AHL) and eight game-winning goals (tied-second in the AHL).

In just his first year in Tucson, Doan has been chasing history all season with 10 Roadrunners games left on the schedule. He is just five goals away from tying the all-time best single-season goal total at 31; which was set by Michael Carcone last season. However, amongst all-time rookies for the Roadrunners, Doan has already broken the all-time best season goal total with his 26; which was set by Dylan Strome in 2017-18 with 22 goals that season.

Doan now becomes the second of his family to play for the Arizona Coyotes organization; joining his dad Shane Doan; who played 1540 games scoring 402 goals and 570 assists for 972 points from 1995-2017.

Doan is the 17th Roadrunner recalled to the Arizona Coyotes this season which is an all-time franchise high. The previous record came in 2021-22 which saw 16 players get recalled to the Arizona Coyotes from Tucson. Cam Crotty's call up on Sunday marked 16 for the team; he made his NHL debut on the same day for the Coyotes.

Full List Of Roadrunners Recalled To The Coyotes This Season Include:

Zach Sanford (No longer with Organization)

Ben McCartney

Jan Jenik

Dylan Guenther

Milos Kelemen

Patrik Koch (Made NHL Debut)

Matthew Villalta (Made NHL Debut)

Justin Kirkland

Steven Kampfer

Victor Soderstrom

Vlad Kolyachonok

Ryan McGregor

Michael Kesselring

Nathan Smith

John Leonard

Cam Crotty (Made NHL Debut)

Josh Doan (Set to make NHL Debut)

